Have you fallen or do you live with a fear of falling? If so, Matter of Balance is here for you!

It is an unfortunate fact that one fall can change your life. 25% of older adults experience at least one fall each year. A single fall cannot only cause serious injury, but it can also lead to further physical decline, loss of independence, social isolation, and a general fear of falling. Part of Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard’s commitment to the Island’s aging community is spreading awareness of fall prevention and offering support for programs and services that reduce fall risk and increase your enjoyment of life.

Matter of Balance is a fun and interactive eight-week course that helps older adults reduce their fear of falling and improve activity levels. Healthy Aging MV would like to thank the Up Island Council on Aging for hosting the Matter of Balance session this Spring!

Matter of Balance classes are free and will be held every Tuesday, May 7 – June 25, from 10 am to 12 pm at Howe’s House in West Tisbury. Refreshments provided. Hurry up and register before the class fills up! Anyone interested should call or visit Sue Merrill at the Up Island Council on Aging for more information, 508-693-2896.

For more information, visit the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard website: hamv.org.