Up-Island Council on Aging: April 2024

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm. Closed holidays.

Mondays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott on Zoom. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information

9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn on Zoom. 30-minute class with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

2nd & 4th Monday at 1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

4th Monday, PediCare Clinic by appointment. Call 508-693-2896.

7 pm, Knitters Group. Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn on Zoom. 30-minute class with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

10 – 11 am, Hooked on Crochet. All levels welcome.

11:30 am, Kanta’s Gentle Yoga on Zoom. Email Kanta at kantalipski@gmail.com for meeting information. Meeting ID: 824 4775 7861. Passcode: 709904.

2 – 5 pm, Bridge. Bring a partner and email beaphear2@gmail.com to register

Wednesdays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott on Zoom. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information

10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly. 45-minute up-beat program geared to new and seasoned fitness enthusiasts. Come and enjoy getting your body moving!

10 – 11 am, Hula Flow with Shanta Gabriel

2nd Wednesday, Conni Baker Legal Clinic by appointment. Call 508-477-4502.

2nd Wednesday, 12 pm, soup luncheon at the Up-Island Council on Aging

3rd Wednesday, 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators Group. Enjoy a new craft every month. In April, we are making handmade cards.

Thursdays

9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn on Zoom. 30-minute class with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon. Please register by Monday by 12 pm for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation: $4.00.

Fridays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott on Zoom. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information

9 am & 9:35 am, Strength & Fitness with Katryn on Zoom. 30-minute class with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

1 pm, Watercolor Group. Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or another medium of your choice.

Sundays

2 – 3:30 pm, Sinfonietta Orchestra. New musicians invited to join.

Special Events

Off-Island Shopping Trip on Wednesday, April 3. Call 508-693-2896 to sign up.

Crystal Balancing. 30-minute private sessions on Fridays, 9:30 – 11:30 am, by appointment only.

Preview of Upcoming Events

Call to sign up: 508-693-2896.

Writing Through: In collaboration with the Chilmark Public Library, May 15, 17, 22, 29, 11 am – 1 pm, with the final session to be determined. Sign-up required.

A Matter of Balance: We are excited to be hosting the next series here at the Up-Island Council on Aging in May and June. Dates to be determined. Sign-up required.

The Up-Island Council on Aging offers Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government monthly Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and much more!

Our monthly calendar and newsletter are available online: westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging. For the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.