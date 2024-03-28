Noteworthy for 55+: April 2024

Community Programs

MVRHS Luncheon

Monthly senior luncheons at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Culinary Arts dining room are every second Thursday. Join us on April 11, with 11 am seating. Lunch is served at 11:30 am. Enjoy a 3-course, gourmet, dining experience for $15. Reservations are required. Call 508-939-9440. This month’s menu: Spring Pea Risotto, Roast Chicken with Thyme and Garlic Au Jus, and Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp.

Emergency Food Program

As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle

The Shopping Shuttle is back! Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440 for more information.