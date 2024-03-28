Tisbury Council on Aging: April 2024

Tisbury Senior Center
34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven
Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker
508-696-4205
tisburyma.gov/council-aging
We offer free coffee, tea, and hot chocolate all day every day! The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am – 4 pm.
Weekly Activities
Mondays
- 9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie
- 10 am – 12 pm, Knitting Round
- 11:30 am, Barn, Bowl & Bistro for bowling and lunch
- 1 – 3 pm, Silver Quilters
- 1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong
- Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday: 508-774-8618
Tuesdays
- 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
- 3 pm, Discussion of T.S. Eliot’s “4 Quartets” with Stephen Powers
Wednesdays
- 9 am, Play Reader with Discussion
- 1 pm, Ukulele Players with Martha
- 3 pm, Meditation with Stephen Powers
Thursdays
- 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
- 12 pm, Lunch. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-774-8618. Suggested donation: $4
- 1 pm, Hula Flow with Shanta
Fridays
- 10 – 11 am, Yoga with Kat
- 11 am – 12 pm, Chair Volleyball
- 1 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen
Announcements
- Wellness Clinic, Tuesday, April 2 and April 16, 11 am – 12 pm
- Tisbury Council on Aging will be closed Monday, April 15, for Patriots’ Day.
- April 16, 11:15 am, Betsy Corsiglia, a licensed Dietitian Nutritionist at M.V. Hospital, will give a talk about the importance of not skipping meals and the downside of eating on the fly.
Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!
Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage.
Please call 508-696-4205 for information on Tech Pro Pilot, fuel assistance, legal help, home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.