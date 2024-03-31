Diego Messina, a spirited and adventurous soul, left us at the age of 90 for the great golf course in the sky. Born on a day of hope and joy, Christmas 1933, Diego’s life was a gift to all who knew him. His life was rich in experiences, laughter, and an unwavering zest for adventure — testament to a man who proved that one doesn’t need a formal education to live a life full of meaning and accomplishment. As the oldest of eight children and a daring young teen, he creatively adjusted his age to join the Air Force, beginning a lifelong journey of bold choices and spirited tales.

Married for 64 years to his beloved Elena, together they shared countless adventures, laughter, and love. Diego was a devoted father of three sons, and a doting grandfather to five, leaving behind a legacy of joy and the importance of family.

A legend at Farm Neck and the Vineyard Golf Club, Diego’s passion for golf was matched only by his skill as a hairdresser. A maestro with the scissors, Diego styled his way through life, making friends and spreading joy with every snip.

His life was a lesson in making the most of every moment, laughing often, and swinging hard in case you hit the ball. Diego didn’t just live — he flourished, leaving behind a trail of joy, laughter, and perfectly coiffed hair.

As we say goodbye to Diego, let’s honor him by living as he did; with passion, love, and a touch of flair. Let’s raise our golf clubs to the sky, swing with all our might, and whenever we miss that shot, let’s laugh as loudly as he would have. Farewell, Diego. May your drives be long, your scissors sharp, and your legacy lasting.

In lieu of flowers, a donation made to the New England Hemophilia Association, 347 Washington St., Suite 401, Dedham, MA 02026, in Diego’s memory would be appreciated.

