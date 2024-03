Walter E. LaBell (“Wally”), 73, of Hyannis, formerly of Oak Bluffs, died on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at the Falmouth Hospital.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 13, at noon in the Oak Grove Cemetery, on Pacific Avenue in Oak Bluffs. A celebration of life will follow at the P.A. Club. For online guestbook and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.