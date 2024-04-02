Ernest S. Lamoreaux III (“Bud”) died on March 5, 2024, at his home in Edgartown. He was 89.

Bud was born on March 22, 1934, to Gertrude and Ernest S. Lamoreaux Jr. of Mount Vernon, N.Y. He was their only child.

Bud began his storied broadcasting career on college radio stations, graduating from the University of Missouri in 1955 with a bachelor’s in journalism. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Guided Missile Corps, and was honorably discharged as a first lieutenant in 1957.

In 1958, he met his most beloved companion, Susan Bauer Banner, as they both ignored their respective dates and instead found each other. They were married the following year, and spent the next 65 together, sharing intellect and devout adoration for one another until his passing.

The beginning of Bud’s career at CBS was spent in the mailroom and on the overnight assignment desk. In 1959, a letter of commendation from Charles Kuralt would land him a spot in the newsroom. Soon thereafter, Bud became a staff newswriter for Kuralt and Walter Cronkite, with whom he would foster an enduring friendship. As a now bygone age of television news took shape, Bud produced a series of sports essays with his dear friend, Heywood Hale Broun. He then served as an executive producer for “CBS Evening News” and, later, CBS Sports.

In 1979, Bud’s magnum opus was born. “CBS News Sunday Morning” steered its way onto America’s screens, with Bud at the helm as a creator and executive producer. Each Sunday morning for years to follow, Bud shared his remarkable knack for storytelling. His “Postcards From Nebraska” segments with Roger Welsch crafted a vibrant portrait of life on the Great Plains. As was characteristic of Bud’s work on Sunday Morning, “Postcards” was, in the words of Kuralt, a “celebration of the ordinary.” The broadcast’s long-form nature shots and human interest pieces revealed Bud’s appreciation for the natural world and humanity alike.

Bud’s work also illustrated his love for sports — baseball, golf, and horse racing in particular. A trip to the racetrack with Bud would quickly reveal to any observer his esteemed reputation in the paddock. And on the Vineyard, he will be remembered by the annual Bud Lamoreaux Golf Classic to benefit Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, an organization to which Bud was devoted in his retirement.

On the Vineyard and in every place that he called home, Bud was a beloved figure in the lives of his family and friends. He had a particular fondness for jazz music, and when not on the golf course, could often be found cooking or tending to his gardens. Bud was immeasurably proud of his children and grandchildren, to whom he was an adoring father and grandfather. From the head of the table, Bud shared many stories of his own, and always lent a keen ear to those of his cherished company.

Several years ago, when asked about the profiles he selected over the years, Bud said, “It has to be a good story; it has to have heart.” His family and friends will remember Bud for the stories that reflected his own heart — those of generosity, wit, and humility.

Bud is survived by his wife, Susan; and their three daughters, Sheri Lamoreaux, Melissa Brink and her husband John, and Denise Searle and her husband Jonathan. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Katherine Brink Malchoff and her husband Brian, Sarah Brink, Ian Brink, and Emma Searle, and great-grandson, Cameron Malchoff. He will be deeply missed.

A celebration of Bud’s life will be held at 1 o’clock on Friday, May 10, at the Whaling Church in Edgartown. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to Polly Hill Arboretum, P.O. Box 561, West Tisbury, MA 02575, or online at pollyhillarboretum.givecloud.co/donate.