To the Editor:

I note with sadness the passing of Congressman Bill Delahunt. He was a true friend of the Vineyard. I am most grateful for his help in arranging for the Steamship Authority to purchase the Governor for $5,000 in the 1990s. While it cost several million dollars to retrofit and repower, it is the best-value investment the Steamship Authority has ever made. And it is a double-ender. Thank you, Congressman, for your service.

Ronald Rappaport

Chilmark