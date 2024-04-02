John W. Osborn, Jr., 92, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., passed away on Friday, March 29, 2024, at Holy Spirit Hospital.

Born on August 13, 1931, in Oak Bluffs, he was the son of Elizabeth E. (House) and John W. Osborn Sr. John worked as a salesman for Powernail, as well as a sales manager for Inland Container Corp., from which he ultimately retired after many years. A lifelong learner with a greatly creative spirit, John enjoyed woodcarving and scrimshaw, painting, jewelry making, and reading; he took up piano tuning, and wrote memoirs about his family’s history in the whaling industry. He was also dedicated to keeping active by jogging and playing tennis, and he greatly enjoyed time on the water, whether it was boating, kayaking, or fishing. He was a lover of all sports, and was an avid Red Sox fan.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Judith Ann Valentine Osborn, and by his brother, Timothy Osborn. Surviving are his daughter, Dr. Valentine M. Osborn; his son, Timothy W. Osborn and wife Tracy; his daughter, Lida Finlayson; and his daughter, Elizabeth Bostrum; as well as eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Kenneth Osborn and wife Carol.

Graveside services will be held at 10 am on Friday, April 12 in Old Westside Cemetery on Martha’s Vineyard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harrisburg at humanesocietyhbg.org.

To sign the online guest book, please visit malpezzifuneralhome.com.