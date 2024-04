Emily Isaobel Marcella

Lucia Dillon and Chase Marcella of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Emily Isaobel Marcella, on March 11, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Emily weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Lyle Christopher Ruppel Stanwood

Katie Ruppel and John Stanwood of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Lyle Christopher Ruppel Stanwood, born on March 30, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Lyle weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.