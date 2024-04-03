Chilmark: Potluck Jam, spreading light, Yoga Barn workshop, and Linda Fischer

Friday night the rain stopped, the clouds cleared, and the sun threw out beautiful colors while it set. It was a Good Friday, a time when I am reminded to transform terrible into good.

Easter is a time filled with the cultural warmth of communality and ritual. A time of beauty in the service of wisdom.

At the Chilmark Church, members gathered, made beautiful paper flowers and adorned a cross.

The Chilmark Community Center filled last Saturday for the potluck jam. Daffodils adorned the tables. The combination of community, food, and music never disappoints.

Please consider making a contribution toward the GoFundMe campaign for a new P.A. system for the Potluck Jam. You can find Alex’s GoFundMe campaign at bit.ly/3vBbnr3.

“Art has a lot to teach us about what to remember, about hope, how to be less lonely, being appreciative. Art is propaganda for what really matters: the way we live rather than the way we think we should live.” —Alain de Botton

We are lucky to live in a town that hosts nurturing offerings.

Our actions entrench the power of the light on this planet. Every positive thought we pass between us makes room for more light. And if we do more than think, then our actions clear the path for even more light. That is why forgiveness and compassion must become more important principles in public life. (John Lewis)

The Yoga Barn is offering a workshop for anyone supporting or experiencing mental differences in their lives, including anxiety, depression, OCD, ADHD, and GAD. Powered by lululemon, led by YogiJay and hosted by the M.V. Yoga Barn, Confidently Sensitive is a workshop. In this workshop, participants will be guided through a series of discussion, experiences and practices to support themselves in understanding the expression of energy which creates mental differences while learning how to hold space and manage this energy for success, growth, and confidence in their life! The intention of the workshop is to empower and support individuals on Martha’s Vineyard in their mental wellbeing. Participants will have the chance to learn from wellness experts, engage in meaningful practices, and connect with a supportive community.

The event includes yoga and mindfulness tools to support mental differences and caregivers: an anecdotal and empirical discussion on mental differences with a panel of experts in the mental health field, including psychologists and counselors, a Kripalu Yoga class followed by a restorative sleep yoga session, a community meal brought to you by WholesomeMV for fostering further connection and networking, a lululemon long-sleeved shirt with the name of the event: Confidently Sensitive, and access to an on-demand virtual library of the tools and techniques taught in the course.

I encourage you to embrace this opportunity for growth, understanding, and community support in a nurturing environment surrounded by your peers!

My heart is still tender and I am grateful for the times my paths crossed with Linda Fischer. There will be a memorial service for Linda on April 7 at noon at the Chilmark Community Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, 111 Edgartown Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

My heart is still tender and wrapping the entire family and those who loved her in love.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.