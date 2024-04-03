Court Report: March 22 – 29, 2024

March 22

Luis Seren, Vineyard Haven; 18, reckless operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: Continued to pretrial hearing.

Madson Santos, Vineyard Haven; 28, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, fail to stop/yield: Continued to pretrial hearing.

Madson Santos, Vineyard Haven; 28, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: Continued to pretrial hearing.

March 25

Trevor Maciel, Vineyard Haven; 30, assault and battery on police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, witness/juror/police/court official intimidation, destruction of property: Motion to dismiss.

Michael Greene, New Bedford; 63, abandoned motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: Case closed.

Nicole Dejesus, Attleboro; 39, uninsured motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: Continued to pretrial hearing.

Esabella Carrillo, Edgartown; 21, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage: Continued to pretrial hearing.

Rider Semedo, South Weymouth; 34, uninsured motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: Continued to pretrial hearing.

Renato Vilava, West Tisbury; 46, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: Case closed.

March 28

Benjamin Higgins, Vineyard Haven; 44, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14: continued to pretrial hearing.

Gustavo Mroczkoski, Edgartown; 27, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

March 29

Jasiel Turcios, Vineyard Haven; 28, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: case closed.

Tulio Ferreira Veloso, Vineyard Haven; 20, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: case closed.