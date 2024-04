Enjoy a core-focused, booty-blasting Pilates class, with­out the pound­ing of a high-impact workout. Designed for all fitness levels, this is a fun, challenging, full-body, low-impact, high-inten­sity work­out with Camille Beauzile. The class is accompanied by fast-paced music, making it exciting and energizing. Free. Saturday, April 6, 9 to 10 am. Oak Bluffs library.