By Michael Oliveira

when that red headed

woodpecker returns between

4 and 6 am daily

to thrum out a staccato beat

on the metal gutter

outside my bedroom to inform

the local ladies

of his availability

for a round of

avian misbehavian

Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. He currently lives in East Falmouth.

