Search for the next M.V. Poet Laureate

A selection committee has been formed to choose a new Martha’s Vineyard Poet Laureate (2024-2026). This position is foremost one of public service to elevate the presence of poetry within all sectors of the Island community.

Jill Jupen is stepping down as current laureate, preceded by Arnie Reisman and Lee McCormack. Selecting a new poet laureate for the Island is a natural continuation of the process begun by Dionis Coffin Riggs back in 1960. Coffin Riggs hosted a poetry group in her family home, Cleveland House in West Tisbury, and was informally known as the “Island’s first poet laureate.”

All poets, 25 years or older, who have been year-round residents of the Vineyard for at least two years are eligible to apply. Online applications can be obtained on the website: poetmv.com or tinyurl.com/mvpoet. Applications will be accepted from April 1 through April 26. The new Laureate will be announced on May 24. An annual $2,500 honorarium will be awarded to the winning poet. With questions, kindly email mvpoetlaureate@gmail.com.