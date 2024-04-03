Sharing the simple things

(Editor’s note: We love to hear from the community as they share their recipes with us. If you have one you’d like to share, email calendar@mvtimes.com.)

I work at the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living as the executive assistant, but the highlight of my day is joining the Supportive Day Program, a social and engaging program for older adults living with dementia or other challenges of aging, for lunch.

I sat with a lovely client the other day, who shared her recipe for Thanksgiving Meatloaf. I happened to have all of the ingredients at home, so thanks to her, my family got to try a new and simple recipe. I absolutely love to see what people hold onto!

Thanksgiving Meatloaf

1 to 2 lbs. ground turkey

1 box of stuffing

1 can of whole berry cranberry sauce

2 eggs

Mix it all together, setting aside ⅓ of the can of cranberry sauce. Transfer to a loaf pan and spread the remaining sauce on top, before baking at 400° for 30 minutes.