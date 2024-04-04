Generational Vineyard Haven eatery to close 

1 of 2

There will be a lot of bereft customers when the Vineyard Haven bakery and deli Life at Humphreys —a business that has been serving Islanders for three-quarters of a century — closes in May.

Partners, Donna Diaz, the granddaughter of the founder of the original shop that opened 75 years ago, along with Peter Smyth, former owner of Slice of Life Cafe, have decided to move on to the next chapter of their lives.

The current incarnation of Humphreys, with its legacy as one of the oldest continually run family businesses on the Island, got its start in the 1920s when founder Argie Humphrey married Diaz’s grandmother Bernice and sold bread out of the back of his car during the Depression; he also sold turnovers door to door during World War II.

The couple would open their first store as a food coop called Vineyard Food Shop in 1949, where Waterside Market is currently located.

Humphry sold pies, bread, cookies, and doughnuts until about 1952. He then took a leap that others couldn’t understand, deciding to pack up and leave downtown Vineyard Haven for a family property on State Road in West Tisbury.

The shop began as a little shack, which Argie expanded over the years. In the late 1950s, Diaz’s mother baked all the cookies and cakes as a teenager, and later, when married, her husband made the bread and pies.

Diaz herself has many fond childhood recollections of the shop. “I remember sitting on the sacks of flour and watching my grandfather making bread, rolling out the heart-shaped cookies, and giving us warm ones.” He also had Diaz and her cousins packaging the goodies up. “We’d race to see who could package them faster,” she recalls.

Diaz says that Humphreys was a community institution from the beginning. “My grandfather was a really wonderful man. All the neighborhood kids would come, and he’d give them warm cookies out the back door. James Cagney and Katherine Hepburn used to come and have coffee. He had a whole little crew,” Diaz shares.

Argie’s son Bartlett Humphry took over the business in the 1970s. When he retired in the early 1990s, Diaz and her then-husband stepped in as the third generation to run the business, moving it to its present location in Woodland Center some 15 years ago. They also changed the menu, adding a selection of sandwiches but still using her grandfather’s fresh bread recipe — the same one used today.

Diaz would eventually take over the shop a few years after divorcing her husband; nearing its 70th anniversary in 2018, Diaz began considering ways to revitalize and grow.

Serendipitously, Smyth had just closed Slice of Life, his Oak Bluffs restaurant, and was looking for what to do next. “Ironically, they were looking for a baker, and a mutual friend said, ‘I’ve got a better idea,’ so Donna and I started meeting and realized it would be a good thing,” he said.

Together, they rebranded as Life at Humphreys and the rest is history.

You still have about a month to enjoy some of their classic sandwiches, including Humphreys Famous Turkey Gobbler with house-made roasted turkey and stuffing, accented with cranberry sauce; The Humphreys Cuban with roasted pork, ham, and Swiss cheese; Slice’s Fried Green Tomato BLT, and a Pesto Panini.

Diaz reflects on her and Smyth’s six-year partnership, “We’ve become really good friends, and we are going to miss that.”

Speaking about the end of an era, Smyth expresses how much he appreciates Diaz and her family. She acknowledged the loyal staff members who came with him from Slice of Life as well as the clientele who followed him.

“People come in over the summer all the time and tell us, ‘I worked for your grandfather, and it was my first job.’ I want everybody to know that I appreciate it, and my family appreciates it. Honestly, I’m going to miss that the most,” she said.

Life at Humphreys Store is at 455 State Road, Woodland Center in Vineyard Haven.

Hours: Bakery Monday through Friday: Bakery 6:30 am-4 pm and Deli 11 am-3 pm. Saturdays: Bakery 6:30 am – 2 pm and Deli 11 am – 2 pm. Closed Sundays. For more information, see https://www.lifeathumphreys.com/ or call (508) 693-6518.