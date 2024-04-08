Intense hurricane season expected

Islanders coming off of a rough, stormy winter might not be getting relief this summer and fall.

National forecasters are predicting an extremely active hurricane season for 2024 — possibly recording-breaking — with nearly double the named storms forecasted compared to the average season.

A new forecast from Colorado State University hurricane researchers reports that hurricanes are also expected to be stronger, and that there’s a higher probability that one will make landfall — not only because they are expecting more storms, but because conditions are less likely to push hurricanes out to sea.

In their latest report released last week, the researchers point to record ocean temperatures and a shift in atmospheric conditions as the reasons for the active season.

The new report forecasts 23 named storms during the 20204 hurricane season, 11 of which are expected to become hurricanes; five of those are expected to reach major hurricane strength with sustained winds of 111 miles per hour or greater. Based on historical data, on average there are about 7 hurricanes in a season and about 3 major hurricanes.

Whether any of those hurricanes do actually make landfall, or if there is a direct hit with Martha’s Vineyard, it’s hard to know.

Peter Neilly — a Vineyard resident and director of weather forecasting sciences, technologies and operations for the Weather Company — says that the science of predicting how many hurricanes there will be in a given season is pretty accurate. But knowing where they will hit isn’t an exact science.

“The chances will be a lot higher than a typical summer, but that doesn’t mean we’ll get hit,” Neilly said.

Neilly said that other forecasters will likely be releasing their own hurricane season reports in the coming days and weeks, which will likely mimic the predictions from Colorado.

As for the reason for the forecast, current El Niño conditions — which helps explain the Vineyard’s strong winter storms that hit the Island — are expected to transition to La Niña conditions this summer; meteorologists say that La Nina is favorable for hurricanes.

And Colorado researchers say that water temperatures in the eastern and central Atlantic are currently at record warm levels and are anticipated to remain well above average for the upcoming hurricane season. Warm waters in the tropical Atlantic translates to a more dynamic environment for hurricane formation and intensification.

The last major hurricane to make landfall on the Vineyard was Hurricane Bob 33 years ago, where wind gusts reached as high as 111 miles per hour.