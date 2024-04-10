Clothing swap at the Oak Bluffs library

The Oak Bluffs library hosts a community clothing swap next Saturday, April 13, from noon to 3 pm in the downstairs meeting room. The library is partnering with Chicken Alley Thrift Shop, Second Treasures MV, and Act Two Second Hand Store, which are all donating a rack of clothes.

How it works: Bring your clean, new or gently used clothes in all sizes to the library. Staff will organize the clothing, and you’re free to take any pieces home with you. You do not have to bring clothes to participate. Any clothes remaining will go back to the thrift stores, or into the library’s free community clothing bin and rack.

The library is also looking for volunteers for this event. If you’d like to volunteer, email Amy Nelson at anelson@clamsnet.org.