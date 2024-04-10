Cribbage Club results

Twenty-one Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Hall in Oak Bluffs to play our favorite game. The results are:

1st Doug Werther with a 11/5 +33 card

2nd Collin Evanson with a 10/5 +36 card

3rd Roy Scheffer with a 10/5 +5 card

4th Louis Larson with a 10/4 +96 card

5th Suzanne Cioffi with a 9/4 +92 card

We had 9 skunks (game won by more than 30). Two people scored a 24-pt. hand — Mary Alice Russell and Michelle Auia. Roy Scheffer scored another flush crib this week (two weeks in a row!).

If you would like to check us out, come over to the high school in the Culinary Department on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.