Edgartown: Island beaches, Perry Garfinkel, Community Sing, and Animal Rescue League

It seemed like it wasn’t very long ago that I was noting that March came in like a lamb. I won’t say it went out like a lion, but the end of March and beginning of April have not felt like spring.

Every year I hope for a beautiful spring, blissfully forgetting that spring here on M.V. can be a little chilly and rainy. But my fingers are still crossed. The birds singing this morning and the pinkletinks keep me optimistic.

The Vineyard Conservation Society is happy to announce the 2024 date for this year’s Beach Clean-up, a community-wide event with hundreds of participating volunteers strategically organized at 28 (or more) beaches and other shoreline locations. Each year, this event results in thousands of pounds of trash being removed from our beaches. Local organizations returning this year to work at designated beaches include the Lagoon Pond Association, Friends of Sengekontacket, Wampanoag Tribe of Aquinnah, Tisbury Waterways Inc., M.V. Surfcasters Association, Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation, M.V. Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby Committee, M.V. Shellfish Group, M.V. Cub Scouts & Boy Scouts, Felix Neck, Harborview Hotel, M.V. Bank, and The Trustees. Special thanks to all the Towns, Dept of Public Works, and Highway Depts, the MV Refuse District, and Bruno’s for hauling away all the trash! Big thanks to WMVY for the live stream from Eastville Beach!

Join them on Saturday, April 27, from 10 am until noon at your favorite beach. Volunteers will be at all locations with bags and gloves, or you can bring your own. All volunteers are invited to a free lunch donated by generous local businesses at the M.V. Museum from 12 to 2 pm, and the Annual Earth Day Conservation Festival from 12 to 3 pm. The VTA is offering free rides for anyone going to the beach cleanup or after party at the MV Museum.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Amanda Cimeno on April 8, Melinda DeFeo and Beth Kaeka on April 9, Rose Walsh on April 10, Megan McDonald and Pam Cassidy on April 12, and Paula Smith on April 13.

Monday was Eclipse Day. Did you wear your funky NASA-approved glasses to see the eclipse? I wasn’t that concerned with it building up to it, but decided to partake in the fun myself, as these things don’t happen often.

The Up Island Council on Aging is offering CPR Certification on Friday, April 12, from 9 am to 12 pm. The fee is $90 by check only. Space is limited so pre-registration is required. Contact the Up Island COA at coa-staff@westtisbury-ma.gov or 508-693-2896.

The Edgartown library is offering drop-in technology help at the Anchors from 12 to 1 pm on Friday, April 12. Do you have questions about using your laptop, smartphone, iPad, or other devices? The Edgartown Library is partnering with the Edgartown Council On Aging to provide technology help every month at The Anchors. You can also stop by the library during our open hours for technology help.

Edgartown Books is hosting Perry Garfinkel, author of Becoming Gandhi, at the Carnegie on Saturday, April 13 from 2 to 4 pm. “Becoming Gandhi” is the fascinating quest of a “New York Times” contributor to follow Mahatma Gandhi’s code of ethics in modern times — and to discover what it actually takes to “Be the change you want to see in the world.” The event is free but reservations are suggested by clicking on this Eventbrite link.

Sunday, April 21, brings another Community Sing to Slough Farm at 5 pm. Learn songs from around the world with song leader Roberta Kirn. All ages are welcome. Free. No registration is required. Meet at the Farmhouse Studio, third building on the right, located after the large barn doors.

School vacation is next week and Felix Neck is hosting its Spring into Nature: April Vacation Program, Monday through Friday, April 15, through April 19 from 10 am to 2 pm. Your child can spend school vacation week exploring different Island properties, learning about wildlife, growing food, making crafts, singing songs, listening to stories, and much more. For ages 5-10. The cost is $350 for members and $400 for non-members.

The Flying Horses is also open all week next week, from 11 am to 4:30 pm daily.

Friday, April 12, at 8:30 am the Edgartown School will be running their monthly fun run for health. This month the theme is Spring Fling. They run around the block from the school parking lot and down and around the cemetery so plan you travel accordingly.

Did you know that Felix Neck has an all-terrain wheelchair available that allows for independent trail adventures for those that may not otherwise be able to experience a kingfisher flying across Turtle Pond, or a trail meander with family and friends. Pick up in the Felix Neck parking lot is available on request. The chair is free for members, $4 for non-members.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Spay Waggin’ is coming to the Island on Tuesday, April 16. Affordable spay and neuter packages, wellness exams, and vaccines are available.By appointment only. Contact your town’s animal control officer to get on the schedule; space is limited. Hosted by Tisbury Animal Control and Edgartown Animal Control.

