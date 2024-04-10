Forest bathing at Polly Hill

Shinrin-Yoku, or Forest Bathing, is a Japanese relaxation practice taking place in nature. It has been shown to improve immune response, mental performance, and creativity. Visit Polly Hill Arboretum in West Tisbury and enjoy an easy, mindful walk in a peaceful setting. It is led by Shanta Gabriel, who has worked in the field of alternative health for 40 years and has been leading groups in nature for over a decade. $10 for Arboretum members; $15 for non-members. Registration is required. Saturday, April 13, and Saturday, May 4, from 10 to 11 am.