Real Estate Transactions: April 1 – 5, 2024

Chilmark

April 2, Oak Hill Property LLC sold 0 Cygnet Way, 0 Beach Lot/Cygnet, and 26 Harding Hill to 26 Harding Hill LLC for $4,400,000.

April 5, Derek W. Davies, trustee of Pepperbush Realty Trust, sold 3 Pepperbush Lane, 0 North Road, and 0 Tabor House Road to 3 Pepperbush Lane LLC for $4,900,000.

Edgartown

April 2, 21 Collins LLC sold 131 North Water Street Suite 21 to Michael Levy and Kathleen Burns for $1,100,000.

Oak Bluffs

April 1, Sharon Paillier and the Estate of Kenneth C. Pailler Jr. sold 11 Canonicus Ave. to Jesse X. Yang and Katelyn E. Yang for $1,370,000.

April 5, Floyd A. Williams sold 37 Richmond Ave. to Floyd A. Williams III and Cynthia A. Williams, trustees of F & C Realty Trust, for $1.

Tisbury

April 2, Alexander W. Pardo, as an individual and trustee of Alexander W. Pardo Irrevocable Trust and Jennifer Pardo Irrevocable Trust, Geoffrey B. Pardo, trustee of Alexander W. Pardo Irrevocable Trust, Jennifer Habashi, formerly known as Jennifer Pardo, Anne Pardo, and Felix Pardo sold 250 Bigelow Road and 244 Bigelow Road to Geoffrey B. Pardo for $1,020,000.

April 2, MIMS MV LLC sold 0 Bigelow Road to Robert Donohue, trustee of Sagamore Ave. Realty Trust, for $1,200,000.

April 5, Wendy L. Paradise, formerly known as Wendy L. Chase, sold 698 Franklin St. to RAM2 Partners LLC for $725,000.