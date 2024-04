When we think of carousels, so many images and memories come to mind: town fairs, pretty painted horses, lemonade, and summertime. Take a ride on the Island’s popular and historic family attraction, Flying Horses Carousel in Oak Bluffs, during spring break. Monday, April 15, to Friday, April 19, 11 am to 4:30 pm. Free entry for students from 12:30 to 1:30 pm.