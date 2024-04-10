Young bands at Pathways

1 of 5

On Friday, April 12, from 7 to 9 pm, The L.A.B. and The Divergents bring 90s hip hop, 80s punk, and hardcore punk to PathwaysArts. The L.A.B. is Elliot Berz on vocals and guitar and Oliver Larkosh on vocals. Both Berz and Larkosh are from the Island and are currently attending college. MVRHS students, Robbie Seaton, on lead vocals and guitar, and Gabe Walters on background vocals and bass, make up the Divergents.

The L.A.B. is a musically diverse group ranging from 90s hip hop, all the way to 80s punk, delivered with a sense of humor. The Divergents debut at Pathways performing hardcore punk, with “trashy” influences. Both groups are working on project releases soon, and may even have early release copies available for their Pathways show.

Berz and Larkosh started making music in late 2020 during the pandemic, creating tracks and experimenting with sound, while altering language to form their own words. This led to their first album “failing class” about failing high school during quarantine. Their shared interest in and enthusiasm for making music with humor, led them to set up a dedicated, functional music studio (the lab) in an extra room at Elliot’s house in 2021. Their influences are varied, ranging from the instrumentals of the Beastie Boys to Joey Valence and Brae. Their track,“The Lonely Island,” exemplifies their love for mixing humor with music. They each contribute their individual inspirations while creating music, with Elliot’s punk rock leaning — akin to Dead Kennedys, Beck, Suicidal Tendencies, and Underground Rap — and Oliver’s appreciation for Aunty Donna (absurdist comedy), Trevor Moore (known for his Comedy Central musical special, High in Church), and Jon Lajoie.

Seaton and Walters of the Divergents have been jamming for the past few years, mostly for fun and originally with a third member. In the last few months they officially formed a band. Their early music influences include Pantera and Megadeth. Their shared inspirations also include The Misfits (specifically Danzig era), The Descendants, and NOFX to name a few. Their individual influences are more divergent, with Black Flag, Minor Threat, and Bad Brains for Seaton, and Fugazi, Rage Against the Machine, and the Smashing Pumpkins for Walters.

For more information, contact Elliot Berz at labthe769@gmail.com.