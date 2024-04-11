Oak Bluffs elects Green-Beach, Leonard

Incumbent Emma-Green Beach was elected to the Oak Bluffs select board Thursday night, and will be joined by first-timer K. Mark Leonard.

Green-Beach and Leonard gained 542 and 407 votes respectively, according to preliminary results announced shortly after voting.

Other candidates William Cleary III and Kris Chvatal gained 279 and 289 votes respectively.

“[I’m] very excited,” said Leonard of his election, just after preliminary results were announced. “I’m thankful to the Oak Bluffs voters who came out and had faith in me, and now the real hard work starts, so I’m looking forward to that.”

“I’m honored to serve another three years,” said Green-Beach, after voting. “I really enjoyed my first term, and I’ve learned so much. And I’m looking forward to another three years of working with this board and with the staff at town hall.”

Up until the close of voting at 7 pm, candidates Leonard had been outside since 7:30 that morning, and Green-Beach since 9:15.

“It’s a long day and it’s cold, but in general it’s fun,” said Green-Beach of the day-of campaigning. ‘We were speaking with the other candidates and with voters coming by, and passing the time and learning about each other.”

The Martha’s Vineyard Times is awaiting the announcement of final results.