Woods Hole Terminal construction resumes

The Steamship Authority (SSA) will be resuming construction of the Woods Hole Terminal on the week of Monday, April 15 and starting work on a new utility building and new terminal building.

According to a Friday press release from the SSA, the work is a part of the project’s sixth phase and is being done by Holliston-based contractor Colantonio Inc. Last month, the SSA entered into a $32 million contract with Colantonio for the construction.

Starting Monday, construction will begin for the installation of wells for a geothermal system that will heat and cool both the terminal building and the utility building at the site.

Colantonio will be drilling 27 wells in the vehicle staging area, which is expected to be finished by Friday, May 17. According to the release, the drilling of 12 additional wells in the SSA employee parking area will begin after the May date.

The well-drilling work will be conducted from Mondays to Thursdays between 7 am and 7 pm.

“Minor impacts to vehicle staging are expected during this work, while no negative effects to vessel services are anticipated,” the release states.

The SSA will be providing weekly project updates with the resumption of work at the site, according to the release. For more information about the project, visit www.steamshipauthority.com/WHterminalreconstruction.