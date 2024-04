Vera-Jean Clements, 68, died on August 7, 2023, at her home in Oak Bluffs. She was the wife of Albert Clements III, and mother of Summer Clements DeSouza and Albert Clements.

A celebration of her life will be held at the P.A. Club, on Vineyard Avenue, Oak Bluffs, on Saturday, April 27 at 2 pm. Please bring a dish to share.