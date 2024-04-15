Elsbeth Ann Fullem

Surrounded by loved ones, Elsbeth Fullem passed away peacefully at her Martha’s Vineyard home on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the age of 93.

Prior to retiring on Martha’s Vineyard, Elsbeth lived with her husband and family in Upper Montclair, N.J., for more than 40 years. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., she attended Fontbonne Hall Academy, and graduated from the College of St. Elizabeth in Convent Station, N.J. She and Bob were married on Feb. 11, 1954, and lived in Texas, Washington, D.C., and Long Island before settling in Upper Montclair. Elsbeth was a member of the Montclair Golf Club in New Jersey, and Farm Neck Golf Club on Martha’s Vineyard. She regularly attended the theater, loved her New York Times crossword puzzles, and traveled extensively with her husband in their later years. As the matriarch of the family, she hosted a multitude of family holidays and events over the years, both in Upper Montclair and on Martha’s Vineyard.

She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Fullem Hunter, and three sons, John Christopher Fullem, Robert Fullem, and Terrence Fullem; as well as 10 grandchildren, Sharon, Ariel, Robert, Alison, Kelsey, Emily, Kyra, Elizabeth, Rebecca, and Aidan; and three great-grandchildren, Natanella, Hunter, and Elsbeth. She was predeceased by her husband, L. Robert Fullem, and her brother David MacCulley, and is survived by her brother John Buckman MacCulley.

Burial will be private, with a service and celebration of life to be held in September.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Farm Neck Foundation, P.O. Box 1656, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, or to the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539.

