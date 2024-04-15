Robert Sherman Daniels (“Bob”) passed away at home in Edgartown on the morning of March 29, 2024. He was 99.

Born on Sept. 27, 1924, Bob lived a full life. He was a veteran, a Freemason, a carpenter, a farmer, a parent, and a grandparent. Bob served stateside in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a dedicated mason for more than 60 years. He built homes across the Berkshires. Bob is best known locally for working on his Katama farm with his family, and for his involvement with the Farmers Market, where he sold flowers and vegetables, most notably potatoes. Bob prided himself on his hard work, and touched the lives of many friends.

Bob was predeceased by his wife, Lois Tilton Daniels, who passed in 2005. He is survived by his children, Mark, Lynne, and Rebecca (“Becky”); and his grandchildren, Rachael, Leo, Warren, Marco, and Wayne (“Vinny”), as well as many extended family members.

A service will be held at a later date.