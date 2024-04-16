Stop & Shop cuts ribbon on expanded Edgartown store

1 of 2

Stop & Shop celebrated the official grand reopening of its newly expanded Edgartown store located at 225 Upper Main Street on Friday.

Stop & Shop officials say they’ve more than doubled the size of the store, which now measures 43,300 square feet. Once complete, the store’s parking lot will also offer 30 additional spaces.

Highlights of the new store — displayed on Friday — include a new deli, a new prepared foods section with a flatbread pizza station, hot-food bar for chicken wings, and in-store sushi section.

In a press release announcing the grand opening, Stop & Shop officials say there’s a larger assortment of products to serve the Island’s growing and diverse population including more than 400 new, multiculturally focused products.

The supermarket chain also said that they’ve converted all cooking, HVAC and mechanical equipment from propane to electric, helping to reduce greenhouse gasses and carbon emissions. A new white roof will help minimize heat absorption and reduce the overall energy needs of the building, the company says.

“This beautiful, new store reflects Stop & Shop’s commitment to partnering with the Edgartown community. Our team listened to what our neighbors needed from its local grocery store, and we put careful consideration into everything from the products we sell to the impact we have on the environment,” Bennett Feller, district director for Stop & Shop is quoted in a release. “We hope our community is proud of the store we built together, and our team looks forward to serving you all as you shop our aisles.”

As part of its ribbon cutting celebration, Stop & Shop presented the Boys and Girls Club of Martha’s Vineyard with a check for $10,000. The donation is part of a partnership to help fight childhood food insecurity on the Island. Additionally, Stop & Shop worked with Colgate to donate 250 toothbrushes and 250 tubes of toothpaste to the club to be used as part of its onsite dental screenings.

“As our Club family grows, the urgency to address food insecurity grows as well,” Dhakir Warren, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club is quoted in the release. “Each new member represents a family that may depend on our food program. The increase in membership mirrors an increase in meals served, food rescued, and resources provided through the Blue Door Pantry. Our mission extends beyond mere feeding — we aspire to nourish, uplift, and create a community free from the shadows of hunger. The support of Stop & Shop doesn’t just help provide a meal; it acts as a lifeline for a family.

“Together, we can turn the tide on food insecurity on Martha’s Vineyard.”

As part of its Grand Reopening celebration, Stop & Shop hosted the Clambulance, a mobile food truck featuring a raw oyster bar, and had special giveaways and food sampling throughout the store.