Iris Quartz Kirkland Hughes

Josey Kirkland and Ben Hughes of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Iris Quartz Kirkland Hughes, on April 10, 2024, at Marthha’s Vineyard Hospital. Iris weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.



Oliver Milan Hulka

Maria Hulka and Jan Hulka of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Oliver Milan Hulka, on April 8, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Oliver weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Niko Jozinei Estrella

Marisa Estrella and Jozinei Cardoso Ferreira of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Niko Jozinei Estrella, on March 21, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Niko weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and is welcomed by big sisters Madison Mello, Amera Mello, and Emanuele Cardoso.