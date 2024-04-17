Cribbage Club results

Sixteen Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Hall in Oak Bluffs to play our favorite game. The results are:

First, Ed Montesion with a 13/6 +79 GRAND SLAM card

Second, David Pothier with a 12/6 +78 GRAND SLAM card

Third, Bill Russell with a 9/4 +38 card

Fourth, Mary Alice Russell with an 8/4 +53 card

We had three skunks (games won by more than 30)! And four 24-point hands, by Bryam Devine and Louis Larsen (three!), along with a rare 23-point hand by Roy Scheffer.

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the MVRHS culinary department on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.