In support of Island doctor

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of my physician, Dr. Lisa Nagy. She has been an inspiration to me, and I credit her for saving my life.

Dr. Nagy used her knowledge to help me when I suffered from an adrenal and dysautonomic crisis. There was not another physician I found that had the knowledge to treat these disorders. I had lost my ability to walk over this.

Dr. Nagy was able to figure out what had happened to me during my first visit, and had me standing and walking within 90 minutes, with treatment of medication.

It appears there are many people who are affected by mold exposure/toxicity, and POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome), especially here on Martha’s Vineyard, as well as chemical/fragrance sensitivities.

It seems we are missing the boat here on the Island. There are many people who could be helped with her protocols. A simple standing blood pressure and pulse check could identify many people who suffer with POTS, as I do.

Physicians normally obtain these readings from sitting down, and therefore this diagnosis is missed. It can usually be treated easily with medication, salt, and support stockings. Again, this treatment allowed me to be able to walk again. This could help change lives. As well as screening for mold toxicity and adrenal issues.

Dr. Nagy is a caring physician who has dedicated her life to advocating for patients with these disorders, and educating others in regard to environmental Illness.

I believe this would be an extremely helpful and simple screening tool for primary care physicians. Patients would be diagnosed early and treated appropriately. This would be helpful for the hospital, schools, and community services. These patients are slipping through the cracks. These illnesses have the potential to cause major disabilities and ruin lives.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. If you have any questions, feel free to contact me.

Lisa Murphy

Vineyard Haven