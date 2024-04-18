Contested select board race likely in Tisbury

Two Tisbury residents have pulled papers for one seat on the Tisbury select board for June’s annual town election.

Incumbent and current board chair Roy Cutrer is looking to keep his seat, and likely challenger Bruce Campbell, who has run for select before, has pulled papers.

Campbell tells The Times that while he hasn’t officially filed, he plans to turn his signed papers into the town clerk’s office before Tuesday’s deadline.

“I think someone needs to shake things up a little,” he said.

No other candidates have so far filed to run for the seat.

Campbell has previously served on Tisbury’s finance committee and police advisory committee. He ran unsuccessfully for select board last year to fill a vacant seat left by Larry Gomez.

Cutrer was elected to the board in 2021, after ousting incumbent Jim Rogers. Prior to serving on the select board, Cutrer served on the board of assessors for nearly two decades.

In other Tisbury elections, there could be a contested race for the school committee. Incumbent Amy Houghton has pulled papers, as has Lora Ksieniewicz. Neither has yet to file with the clerk, as of Thursday.

Incumbent Cheryl Doble and Daniel C. Phelan have also both pulled papers for one seat on the town’s planning board.

Tisbury’s election will be held June 11 at the fire station on Spring Street with polls open from noon to 8 pm.