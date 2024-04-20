Dump truck snaps utility pole

A dump truck that lost control of its brakes led to a collision that snapped a utility pole in Tisbury.

The accident occurred on State Road at Look Street on Saturday morning at around 11:33 am. Footage released by the Tisbury Police Department shows a white dump truck swerving into the opposite lane on State Road before ending up crashing and snapping a utility pole. The vehicle also struck a Packer tractor trailer in the process. The tractor trailer’s rear door was opened during the accident and spilled gravel onto the road.

Tisbury Police blocked off the area around the intersection of State Road and Look Street while work was underway to clear the debris. Eversource trucks also arrived on the scene later to try to deal with the broken pole.

According to Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham, the dump truck experienced a brake failure and the driver did their best to avoid a collision. “I’m just glad nobody was hurt,” he said.

It is uncertain whether the pole snapping caused any power disruptions or if there will be any long-term issues. An Eversource representative was not immediately available for comment.