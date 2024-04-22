No decency on public transit

To the Editor:

On the same trip, on April 20, I was the last person on the Palmer lot bus to Woods Hole. I am 81, my left leg is mostly metal, fused ankle, artificial knee, 10” titanium plate and 8 pins in my femur. I got on the bus, the driver slammed the doors and we were off. Of all the seated passengers I could see, two were women. Two men in the HC seats looked like they belonged there. But all of the other ones were, like me, hanging on. I raised my son to take off his hat inside and give up his seat to an older woman. I guess those were the good old days.

Irene Ziebarth

Chilmark