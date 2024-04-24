Cribbage Club results

Twenty-one members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met last Wednesday to play six games of our favorite pastime. The results are as follows:

First, George Giosmas with a 11/5 +78 card

Second, Roy Scheffer with a 10/5 +73 card

Third, Roger Thomas with a 10/4 +49

Fourth, Ken Scott with an 8/4 +71 card

Fifth, Mary Alice Russell with an 8/4 +34 card

There were four 24-point hands, by Roger Thomas, Ed Montesion, Collin Evanson, and Louis Larsen. There were a total of nine skunks (a game lost by more than 30 points).

We are always looking for new players; come and check us out any Wednesday evening. We play at the MVRHS culinary dining room. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.