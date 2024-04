Jonesing for a game of Mah Jongg? Come to the Edgartown library every Monday for drop-in Mah Jongg sessions. They will not include formal instruction, but they will provide a chance to practice your skills. Experienced players are encouraged to join. Mats, tiles, and cards will be provided, but please bring your own if you have them. The next game is on Monday, April 29, from 1 to 3 pm.