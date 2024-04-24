Jay Grande to step down as Tisbury administrator

Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande announced that he will be retiring next year in the spring.

Grande made the announcement public at Wednesday’s select board meeting.

“I’ve had a very good run,” he told The Times. “The town has been extremely good to me, including town officials and residents. It’s been a positive experience.”

Grande has been with the town for 11 plus years, and he is deciding not to seek the renewal of his contract when it ends in March. Asked what he plans to do afterward, Grande says he has several skills that could be beneficial to Tisbury and to other Island towns. He plans to continue living in Tisbury.

Grande told The Times that he made the announcement nearly a year from the date of his retirement to give the town ample time to review the job description and find his replacement.

On Wednesday, the Tisbury select board created a three-member committee to review the current job description for the town’s top manager.