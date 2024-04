Mary Priscilla Thifault, 88, died on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at her home in Vineyard Haven. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick W. Thifault, on May 9, 2019.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, at 11am in St. Augustine’s Church, on Franklin Street in Vineyard Haven, and burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.