Poet’s Corner: ‘A Very Good Example’

A Very Good Example

By Sarah Joyce

On the bottom of boredom lies the same playlist on a loop

and in the isolation of perpetual questioning

is an avoidance of Spring’s stillness.

March here is my mother

calling, telling me she is five minutes away

— when she is really 15.

At sunset I sit at Lambert’s Cove

I picture it filling with people;

a time-lapse to a season I have

not yet witnessed.

Everyone says sunsets are more beautiful when shared

B.S.

Imagine being allowed to believe

(even just briefly)

that such an extravagant display of colors

was thrown at the sky just for you.

Yes, I am more myself here

but she’s a lie I keep improving.

Sarah Joyce lives on the Island, and is a recent graduate of New York City and corporate America. She is currently working at Mansion House, and hoping to refocus on her writing. Joyce recently won the Director’s Fellowship at the MVCWI, and has had a number of “Metropolitan Diary” pieces published in the New York Times over the years.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.