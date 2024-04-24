Services Saturday for Richard Jennings

A memorial Mass for Richard Jennings will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11 am at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven, followed by burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Oak Bluffs. After the burial ceremony and gathering, an osprey pole dedication will be held in his honor at 4:15 pm at 20 Iron Hill Road in Vineyard Haven. People will gather at the bench overlooking the osprey pole. Richard died on Feb. 18, 2024, and was a resident of Oak Bluffs. For online guestbook and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.