Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: May 2024

By Jamie Loschen

As the new associate director of Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, I am thrilled to share with you some exciting updates and initiatives we’ve been working on over the past two months.

One of our most popular programs, “Call a Tech Pro,” has been making waves across the Island. Designed to bridge the digital divide for older adults, this program offers personalized technology assistance right at your doorstep. Whether you’re struggling with smartphones, tablets, or computers, our IT specialists are here to lend a helping hand. To sign up, simply complete a participation agreement at any Island Council on Aging, and we’ll take care of the rest.

In addition to technology support, we’re also prioritizing safety with “Matter of Balance,” a falls prevention class. Starting on May 7 and running through June 25, this class meets every Tuesday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Up-Island Council on Aging. To reserve your spot, please reach out to Sue Merrill at 508-693-2896.

Our commitment to the community extends beyond technology and safety. With our “Beach within Reach” initiative, we’re striving to make our beautiful public beaches accessible to all. Our research in 2023 revealed some eye-opening insights: while progress has been made with beach wheelchairs and accessible facilities, there’s still work to be done. Nearly half of our sites boast accessible toilet facilities, and a third are inching closer to meeting accessibility standards. However, there’s ample room for improvement, and we’re dedicated to exploring cost-effective solutions to enhance accessibility across the board.

As we embark on this journey together, I invite each and every one of you to join us in shaping a community where every individual, regardless of age or ability, feels valued, supported, and empowered. Together, we can build a future where healthy aging isn’t just a goal, but a reality for all.

For more information, visit the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard website: hamv.org.