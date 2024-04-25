Up-Island Council on Aging: May 2024

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday to Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm. Closed holidays.

Mondays

9:15 am: Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 am & 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

2nd & 4th Monday at 1 pm: Parkinson’s Support Group – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

7 pm: Knitters Group – Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com

Tuesdays

9 am & 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

11:30 am: Kanta’s Gentle Yoga (Zoom). Email Kanta at kantalipski@gmail.com for meeting information. Meeting ID: 824 4775 7861. Passcode: 709904.

2 – 5 pm: Bridge. Bring a partner and email beaphear2@gmail.com to register.

Wednesdays

9:15 am: Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

10 am: Fitness with Margarita Kelly – 45-minute up-beat program geared to new and seasoned fitness enthusiasts. Come and enjoy getting your body moving!

10 – 11 am: Hula Flow with Shanta Gabriel

2nd Wednesday: Conni Baker Legal Clinic by appointment. Call 508-477-4502.

2nd Wednesday 12 pm: Soup luncheon at the Up-Island Council on Aging

3rd Wednesday, 1:30 pm: ProCRAFTinators Group – Enjoy a new craft every month … in May we are doing Silk Scarf Dying

Last Wednesday of the month: Senior Luncheon at the Aquinnah Town Hall at 12:30 pm

Thursdays

9 am & 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

11 am: Call the TechPro for help with smartphones, etc. at the Howes House.

12:30 pm: Weekly Luncheon – please register by Monday at 12 pm for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation: $4.00.

Fridays

9:15 am: Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 am & 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

1 pm: Watercolor Group – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or another medium of your choice.

Sundays

2 – 3:30 pm: Sinfonietta Orchestra – New musicians invited to join.

Special Events (Pre-registration requested. Call 508-693-2896.)

Off-Island Shopping Trip to be determined. Call to sign up.

Crystal Balancing (30-minute private sessions), Fridays, 9:30 – 11:30 am by appointment only.

Writing Through, in collaboration with the Chilmark Public Library, May 15, 17, 22, 29, 11 am – 1 pm with the final session to be determined. Sign-up required.

A Matter of Balance. We are excited to be hosting the next series here at the Up-Island Council on Aging in May and June: May 7, May 14, May 21, May 28, June 4, June 11, June 18, June 25

Senior Safe, Friday, May 31, 10 am at the Howes House. A crucial fire-and-life safety presentation in conjunction with the Aquinnah, Chilmark, and West Tisbury Fire Departments.

Senior Lunches in Aquinnah! Last Wednesday of every month at the Aquinnah Town Hall at 12:30 pm, May 29 and June 26.

The Up-Island Council on Aging offers Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government monthly Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and much more!

Our monthly calendar and newsletter are available online at https://www.westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging. For the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.