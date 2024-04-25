Veterans’ Corner: May 2024

For Memorial Day, flags will be put out at the Avenue of Flags at 7:30 am on May 27. Volunteers are welcome! The march will step off from the American Legion in Tisbury at 10:30 am. Refreshments will be served after.

The Veterans Housing Project is moving smoothly, following the projected timeline. Please keep your eye out for fundraisers and awareness events this summer.

I wish all a happy and safe spring to enjoy the beautiful days outside! Please reach out with any questions.

Sincerely,

Randy Dull, Veterans Agent

Phone: 508-693-6887

Email: vetsagent@dukescounty.org