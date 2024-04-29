Spring turkey season kicks off

It’s not Thanksgiving, but wild turkeys will be fair game for hunting starting today.

The spring wild turkey season lasts from Monday, April 29, to Saturday, May 25 in Massachusetts.

Hunting is allowed from a half-hour before sunrise and ends at noon. The bag limit is two bearded turkeys for the whole season, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. The two birds may be harvested on the same day and need to be reported within 48 hours, which can be done online here.

Massachusetts residents need a hunting or sporting license, a safety sticker, and a turkey permit to hunt turkeys. Licensure can be purchased online at https://massfishhunt.mass.gov or through a license agent. On the Island, that would be at the town clerk offices of Chilmark and West Tisbury.

Unlike the fall season, blaze orange apparel isn’t required, although the division recommends hunters wear orange when entering and exiting their hunting areas. The division also suggests avoiding wearing red, white, blue, or black since these colors are associated with male turkeys.

A licensed turkey hunter is allowed to call turkeys for another hunter, although the caller cannot carry a firearm or archery equipment if they have already taken their season limit of turkeys. The callers must have a valid license and turkey permit.

The division states there are several turkey hunting methods that are illegal, including the use of electronic calls, dogs, bait, live decoys, driving or herding turkeys.

For more information, visit the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.