Lawrence Oren Stearns, 90, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Larry was the son of Marion (Hale) and Elton Stearns. He grew up in Waltham with his two brothers, Russell and Donald. The family spent summers on Glen Lake in Goffstown, N.H. They had great adventures on the lake. After graduating from Waltham High School, Larry served in the Navy in the Korean War for three years aboard the USS Coral Sea. He traveled all over Europe.

Upon his return, he worked in his family’s land surveying business, Rowland H. Barnes. He married Judith Stearns, who lived up the street from his summer cottage in New Hampshire, after she graduated from nursing school. They bought a house in Sudbury, in the same neighborhood as his two brothers. All the cousins and families were very close.

They had two children, Barbara and David Stearns.Summers were spent on the lake affectionately called “Camp.” Larry loved the outdoors: camping, fishing, ice-fishing, snowmobiling, dirt biking, collecting insulators, hang gliding, waterskiing, and boating.

Their daughter Barbara married Tom Furino, who became Larry’s best friend and son-in-law.

Barbara and Tom moved to Martha’s Vineyard in 1984, buying a cottage in the same circle where Larry and Judy had a cottage. In 1985, Larry and Judy decided to move to County Park as well.

Larry and Tom worked together doing masonry, and later charter-boat fishing on the Fish Finder. They even did commercial fishing for cod and striped bass.

Larry loved the Island and all it had to offer, especially fishing, and arrowhead hunting. He loved going with Tom, Barb, Michael, and David around all the ponds.

He loved his shed, “Larry’s Home Depot,” and relaxing on his porch with Judy. They enjoyed Illumination Night, making punch and cookies for all the kids.

His smile and joyful spirit will live on in County Park, now known as Wesleyan Grove. Larry loved to put flags up in County Park for Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Veterans Day. Barbara will continue this tribute for him.

He was predeceased by his two brothers, Russell and Donald, his niece Debbie who died at 11, and his beloved grandsons, David Furino 17, and Michael Furino, 39, and his dear son-in-law Thomas Furino, 63.

Larry leaves behind his loving wife of 67 years, Judith K. Stearns; his daughter, Barbara Furino, and son David Stearns and his wife Robin Stearns; his grandsons, Kevin and Mitchell Stearns, along with two great-granddaughters Rebel and Marigold. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and their children.

A graveside service will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Oak Bluffs on May 25, at 1 pm, followed by a gathering at the Parish House in the MVCMA, across from the Tabernacle.