There will be a celebration to honor the life of Joseph John Prebeg at the M.V. Agricultural Hall on Saturday, June 8, at 2 pm. After the celebration, there will be a ceremony at the Edgartown Lighthouse, followed by a gathering at Rockfish in Edgartown. All are welcome.

Anyone wishing to share a story, song, or memory of Joe, please contact Amy Coffey at 508-733-2388, or Cinnamon White at 508-633-8433.