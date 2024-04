Elizabeth Flanders Campbell, 64, peacefully died at her home in Chilmark on March 8, 2024, surrounded by her family.

She was the loving wife of Jim Welch, and mother of Mariah and Jessica Campbell.

A celebration of life for Elizabeth Campbell will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 20 Rumpus Ridge Road in Chilmark at 2 pm. All are welcome.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.